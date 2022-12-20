LSU sits at No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll joined by 7 other SEC teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The buzz surrounding LSU baseball for the 2023 season has many picking the Tigers to win it all in Ohama, Nebraska in June of next year.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason poll released on Tuesday, December 20 has Jay John’s squad at No. 1 followed by seven other SEC teams in the loaded conference.

It is the first time since 2019 that the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in a preseason poll and it marks the eleventh time in 12 seasons that they begin the year as a Top 10 team.

“We had a very productive fall, and that’s a credit to the players,” said LSU second-year coach Jay Johnson. “We have a ton of new players, so building a concept of team with our outstanding group of returning players was a priority. We’ve learned a lot about our team, but we’re probably not quite ready to play a game. We were more deliberate in our teaching this year because of the amount of new players that we have, but the work was high-quality and led to lot of productivity. We’ll be ready to roll when the players return to campus in January.”

LSU returns six key players from a season ago that was one game short of reaching the NCAA Super Regionals. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews leads the way, a 2023 preseason All-American selection and the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, and a consensus first-team All-American last season.

Crews is joined by All-American first baseman Tre’ Morgan, senior outfielder Gavin Dugas, junior shortstop Jordan Thompson, junior outfielder/DH Brayden Jobert, and sophomore outfielder Josh Pearson.

The Tigers were very active in the offseason adding some huge pieces through the transfer portal, the most notable infielder Tommy White. White is also joined by former Air Force pitcher Paul Skenes and infielder Ben Nippolt. LSU also added two more arms in Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little and Thatcher Hurd from UCLA.

No. 2 Florida, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 22 Mississippi State, and No. 24 Ole Miss round out the SEC teams in the Top 25. No. 37 Auburn, No. 39 Georgia, No. 47 South Carolina, and No. 49 Alabama are ranked in the Top 50.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.