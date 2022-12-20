BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU sits at No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll joined by 7 other SEC teams

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The buzz surrounding LSU baseball for the 2023 season has many picking the Tigers to win it all in Ohama, Nebraska in June of next year.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason poll released on Tuesday, December 20 has Jay John’s squad at No. 1 followed by seven other SEC teams in the loaded conference.

It is the first time since 2019 that the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in a preseason poll and it marks the eleventh time in 12 seasons that they begin the year as a Top 10 team.

“We had a very productive fall, and that’s a credit to the players,” said LSU second-year coach Jay Johnson. “We have a ton of new players, so building a concept of team with our outstanding group of returning players was a priority. We’ve learned a lot about our team, but we’re probably not quite ready to play a game. We were more deliberate in our teaching this year because of the amount of new players that we have, but the work was high-quality and led to lot of productivity. We’ll be ready to roll when the players return to campus in January.”

LSU returns six key players from a season ago that was one game short of reaching the NCAA Super Regionals. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews leads the way, a 2023 preseason All-American selection and the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, and a consensus first-team All-American last season.

Crews is joined by All-American first baseman Tre’ Morgan, senior outfielder Gavin Dugas, junior shortstop Jordan Thompson, junior outfielder/DH Brayden Jobert, and sophomore outfielder Josh Pearson.

The Tigers were very active in the offseason adding some huge pieces through the transfer portal, the most notable infielder Tommy White. White is also joined by former Air Force pitcher Paul Skenes and infielder Ben Nippolt. LSU also added two more arms in Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little and Thatcher Hurd from UCLA.

No. 2 Florida, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 22 Mississippi State, and No. 24 Ole Miss round out the SEC teams in the Top 25. No. 37 Auburn, No. 39 Georgia, No. 47 South Carolina, and No. 49 Alabama are ranked in the Top 50.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi