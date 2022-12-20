BBB Accredited Business
Ronald Gasser pleads guilty to manslaughter death of former John Curtis star Joe McKnight

Rather than go to retrial in January, Ronald Gasser enters a guilty plea
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Ronald Gasser has been sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday (Dec. 20) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter death of Joe McKnight, a former prep star at John Curtis and NFL player, according to his attorney Dane Ciolino.

The 61-year-old Gasser was set to go through a retrial in January for the road-rage incident that occurred at an intersection in Terrytown in 2016 but will instead serve a prison sentence. Gasser has currently served six years behind bars.

In 2018, Gasser was previously convicted of manslaughter after a 10-2 vote from the jury. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring split jury verdicts as unconstitutional two years later overturned the verdict.

McKnight was a nationally known star coming out of John Curtis High School in River Ridge in 2006. McKnight played three seasons at USC before declaring for the NFL where he went on to play for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

