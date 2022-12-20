Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend.

Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed.

For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys during a time she needs them most.

“To finally have some kind of roof over [my kids] head they can sleep in and not worry about anything,” she said. “It’s a blessing.”

An EF-2 tornado destroyed Lonzo’s home last week, almost taking her and her family with it.

TORNADO OUTBREAK

Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Jefferson Parish residents recover after damage done by EF-2 tornado

Local artist staying positive after tornado slams his Gretna home, studio

“I’m just glad we got out with our lives,” she says. “My body feels like I’ve been in a fight. I was inside on the second floor but my body just shook.”

State officials moved quickly to begin filling the need for temporary shelter, using trailers that were called into duty last year following Hurricane Ida.

“With this bad weather coming upon us, we are working as fast as we can to get these people secure,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says.

Officials say around 25 homes were destroyed in the tornado outbreak, and dozens of others sustained roof damage and need tarps.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.