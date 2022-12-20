BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish

By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend.

Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed.

For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys during a time she needs them most.

“To finally have some kind of roof over [my kids] head they can sleep in and not worry about anything,” she said. “It’s a blessing.”

An EF-2 tornado destroyed Lonzo’s home last week, almost taking her and her family with it.

TORNADO OUTBREAK

Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Jefferson Parish residents recover after damage done by EF-2 tornado

Local artist staying positive after tornado slams his Gretna home, studio

“I’m just glad we got out with our lives,” she says. “My body feels like I’ve been in a fight. I was inside on the second floor but my body just shook.”

State officials moved quickly to begin filling the need for temporary shelter, using trailers that were called into duty last year following Hurricane Ida.

“With this bad weather coming upon us, we are working as fast as we can to get these people secure,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says.

Officials say around 25 homes were destroyed in the tornado outbreak, and dozens of others sustained roof damage and need tarps.

Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs through freezing weather
Jeff. Parish officials finding shelter for tornado victims
Jeff. Parish officials finding shelter for tornado victims
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs during Arctic front
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs during Arctic front
Bruce: Artic plunge comes Thurdsday night
Bruce: Frigid temps for Christmas weekend still on schedule