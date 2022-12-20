Valanciunas’ monster night can’t stop Pelicans’ fourth straight loss; Bucks win, 128-119

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans, 128-119, Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the slumping Pelicans (18-12), and came despite a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds by center Jonas Valanciunas, who knocked down seven three-pointers to tie a career-high.

Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to within 117-114 on CJ McCollum’s fadeaway jumper.

Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late three-pointer, and Lopez scored soon after to virtually seal the result and ensure New Orleans’ fourth straight loss on the heels of its seven-game winning streak.

Milwaukee maintained a double-digit lead for long stretches while frustrating Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson for most of the game.

Guarded primarily by Holiday, Williamson was limited to nine points through the first three quarters before scoring nine in the final 12 minutes to finish with 18 points.

Williamson’s annoyance was evident when he was assessed a technical foul while speaking angrily to official John Conley in the third quarter. But his late surge helped fuel a 22-7 run.

Holiday finished with 18 points and 11 assists for the Bucks, who won for the 10th time in 13 games.

With multiple Bucks defenders trying to wall off Williamson from the basket early on, the ball tended to find Valanciunas open on the perimeter. The Lithuanian big man hit 6 of 8 three-point attempts and scored 28 points in the first half. New Orleans needed all of it to keep pace with the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, returning from left knee soreness, scored 26 in the first half. Milwaukee led by as many as 11 points in the first half when Antetokounmpo’s three-pointer made it 38-27. New Orleans cut the deficit to two points several times before the half ended with the Bucks up 66-61.

Notes: Milwaukee outscored New Orleans in the paint, 54-42. ... Antetokounmpo made 17 of 22 free throws. ... Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left toe contusion) missed his 11th straight game. ... Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. sat out with a sore right Achilles. ... New Orleans lost at home for the first time in eight games. ... The Pelicans host San Antonio on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.