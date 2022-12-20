BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues man who fell, injured arm on tanker offshore Southwest Pass

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST PASS, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old male crewmember from an oil tanker vessel Tuesday (Dec. 20) approximately 58 miles southwest of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 4:58 a.m. from personnel aboard the vessel PGC IKAROS saying a crewmember fell and injured his arm.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist and directed the PGC IKAROS to make way toward Southwest Pass to close the distance between the ship and the aircrew.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

