Arctic cold just days away

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the “warmth” now because the Arctic front is only about 36 hours away.

I say “warmth” in quotes because it’s not all that warm but it’s warm compared to what’s coming. Highs today will trend in the middle 50s across the board as we remain parked underneath a cloud deck once again. Unlike the past few days, rain doesn’t look to be a big deal for your Wednesday but the clouds will struggle to allow for much sun.

I do expect sun ahead of the Arctic front on Thursday. That will jump our highs into the toasty middle 60s before we crash very quickly during the evening hours. The frontal passage will occur around sunset Thursday evening leading to wind gusts up to 45 mph and rapidly falling temperatures.

Waking up on Friday, it will be in the teens and 20s with feels like readings into the single digits. This will make for dangerous cold for those exposed to the outdoors which includes your pets. Make sure all pets and people have warm shelter. Plants and pipes will also be a concern through the duration of this event.

Thursday thru Christmas morning, we will deal with pipe bursting freeze numbers so make sure you stay tuned to the weather as we guide you through the freeze.

Coldest stretch of weather around Christmas since 1989 coming. Things to do…protect pipes #1, protect animals, they can die in this cold—give them warm shelter, protect yourself from hypothermia—single digit wind chills, protect plants— they are in trouble. #lawx pic.twitter.com/H9YJkzc2qh — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) December 20, 2022

No travel concerns are expected as precipitation will not occur during the freeze and unfortunately, no snow for Christmas.

