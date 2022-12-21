BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of Dec. 18.(Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Gray News) - An Alabama couple welcomed their newborn baby girl into the world on their birthday.

According to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Cassidy and Dylan Scott became parents for the first time over the weekend.

And what made the day even more special was that all three now share the same birthday of Dec. 18.

The hospital said the Scott family had a one in 133,000 chance of such an occurrence and their daughter, Lennon, waited until 12:30 a.m. for everyone to share the same day.

Staff shared a family photo on social media while wishing the family a very happy birthday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors lose again in bid to revive Flint water charges