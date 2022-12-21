Bruce: The bottom drops as temps fall with freeze warnings multiple days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Get the winter weather gear and firewood ready as we are about to make a huge 180° turn on temperatures and wind chill as the Arctic front is only about 20 hours away.

Bruce: "DO IT NOW"! By 6pm (tomorrow) it will be too late to wrap all pipes & take extreme winter precautions. By 10pm tomorrow night most will be below freezing & it will stay there for some areas for 36 hours. All precautions needed. pipes, pets plants, people. Wind chill 7-15° pic.twitter.com/KRuETbGDQB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 21, 2022

I do expect sun some sun and clouds ahead of the Arctic front on Thursday. That will jump our highs into the toasty middle 60s before we crash very quickly during the evening hours. The frontal passage will occur around sunset Thursday evening leading to wind gusts up to 35-45 mph with rapidly falling temperatures.

Waking up on Friday, it will be in the teens north shore and 20s south shore with feels like readings into the single digits. This will make for dangerous cold for those exposed to the outdoors which includes your pets. Make sure all pets and people have warm shelter. Plants and pipes will also be a concern through the duration of this event.

Thursday thru Christmas morning, we will deal with pipe bursting freeze numbers so make sure you stay tuned to the weather as we guide you through the freeze.

No travel concerns are expected as precipitation will not occur during the freeze and unfortunately, no snow for Christmas.

