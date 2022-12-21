Teen accused of paralyzing UNO student will not be tried as adult, despite promises from DA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams will not be able to try a 16-year-old attempted murder suspect as an adult after a 30-day window to transfer the case out of the juvenile system expired, court records show.

Cruz Matute, 16, is accused of paralyzing 24-year-old UNO student Noah Hansard from the waist down during an armed robbery in August.

Earlier this month, the victim’s family met with Williams’ office and was told the plan was to try Matute as an adult. Williams’ office confirmed that plan to Fox 8. We have reached out to Williams’ office and have not heard back yet.

“According to reports, Matute participated in a violent armed robbery which led to a victim being shot and paralyzed,” Williams previously said. “The truth is the existing juvenile sentencing limits would be inadequate in holding Matute accountable for this senseless violence; we must pursue appropriate accountability.”

Judge Laurie White granted Matute’s defense team a motion to quash on Dec. 21.

Matute must now be tried as a juvenile where a life sentence would last until he is 21 years old, meaning he would serve five years at most for his suspected role in the robbery and attempted murder of Hansard.

The Hansard family fought for months to have the case moved to adult court.

“The people who are being so injured and killed are asking for our judicial system to start looking at their rights,” Hansard’s mother said.

A second suspect in Hansard’s shooting is still at-large, officials say. If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re encouraged to contact NOPD or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.