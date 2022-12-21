BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers

The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.

Services for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe will be held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Avenue), beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The funeral service begins at noon.

After the service ends, the officers will be escorted by a law enforcement procession to Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. The route is shown below.

The route for sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe's joint funeral procession
The route for sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe's joint funeral procession(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

Supporters and travelers along the route should plan for road closures as early as 12:15 p.m. The route will stay closed until the procession is over.

Parking routes for law enforcement and the public are also shown below. Public parking is available at the Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School Stadium on Bookter Street.

Parking information for law enforcement and the public
Parking information for law enforcement and the public(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

The entire funeral will be streamed live on this story, on our app, on Facebook and on air.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

Metairie tattoo parlor collects donations for kids with 'Toys for Tatts' event
Metairie tattoo parlor collects donations for kids with 'Toys for Tatts' event
Fox 8 helped distribute more than 9,000 toys Saturday (Dec. 17) at the Xavier University...
Fox 8 delivers free holiday gifts with Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund
Fox 8 distributes gifts with T-P Doll and Toy Fund
Fox 8 distributes gifts with T-P Doll and Toy Fund
Fox 8 delivers free holiday gifts with Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund on Saturday, Dec. 17
Fox 8 delivers free holiday gifts with Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund on Saturday, Dec. 17