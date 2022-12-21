BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane football head coach to ride as Endymion Grand Marshal

Coach Willie Fritz coaxed Tulane to its first American Athletic Conference championship on...
Coach Willie Fritz coaxed Tulane to its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday (Dec. 3), which earned the 14th-ranked Green Wave (11-2) a higher finish than No. 16 LSU (9-4) in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(MATTHEW HINTON | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Roll Wave! Tulane Unviersity’s head football coach, Willie Fritz, will ride as a Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Endymion’s 2023 Mardi Gras parade and extravaganza, according to a Facebook post from the program.

Catch the 🌊 in the 2023 @kreweoffreret Parade (2/11) and the post-event Shorty Gras! Additionally, Coach Fritz will be...

Posted by Tulane Football on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The school’s football players will ride in the Krewe of Freret Parade on Feb. 11, followed by Shorty Gras.

Endymion rolls on Feb. 18 through Mid City New Orleans.

MARDI GRAS 2023 via NOLAWeekend.com

2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Endymion announces major parade route change for Mardi Gras 2023, 2024

Carnival krewe the Legion of Mars announces new parade for the carnival season next year

Zulu announces music lineup for 2023 Coronation Ball

Fritz coached the Green Wave to the program’s first AAC championship at the beginning of December, besting UCF 45-28.

Tulane safety Macon Clark, center, celebrates the team's victory over Central Florida in the...
Tulane safety Macon Clark, center, celebrates the team's victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday (Dec. 3) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(MATTHEW HINTON | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

The Krewe Jean D'Arc chooses 2023 Honorary Characters
The Krewe Jean D'Arc chooses 2023 Honorary Characters
The Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc has officially announced the 2023 Honorary Characters.
Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc announces its 2023 Honorary Characters
FILE - Endymion reveals sneak peek of parade floats for Mardi Gras 2020
Endymion announces major parade route change for Mardi Gras 2023, 2024
Krewe of Endymion parade route changes for 2023-24
Krewe of Endymion parade route changes for 2023-24