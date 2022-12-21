Tulane football head coach to ride as Endymion Grand Marshal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Roll Wave! Tulane Unviersity’s head football coach, Willie Fritz, will ride as a Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Endymion’s 2023 Mardi Gras parade and extravaganza, according to a Facebook post from the program.

Catch the 🌊 in the 2023 @kreweoffreret Parade (2/11) and the post-event Shorty Gras! Additionally, Coach Fritz will be... Posted by Tulane Football on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The school’s football players will ride in the Krewe of Freret Parade on Feb. 11, followed by Shorty Gras.

Endymion rolls on Feb. 18 through Mid City New Orleans.

Fritz coached the Green Wave to the program’s first AAC championship at the beginning of December, besting UCF 45-28.

Tulane safety Macon Clark, center, celebrates the team's victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday (Dec. 3) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (MATTHEW HINTON | AP)

