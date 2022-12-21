BBB Accredited Business
ULM pharmacy student accused of selling drugs near ULM’s campus

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ULM pharmacy student is accused of selling drugs after the Monroe Police Department HEAT unit began an investigation into him.

MPD HEAT began its investigation into Blair Guillory, 24, in Oct. of 2022 after receiving a tip that he was selling various prescription pills on ULM’s campus.

Officers say that during the investigation, Guillory allegedly sold Adderall multiple times to an undercover officer.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Guillory following the investigation. On Dec. 20, MPD conducted a buy/bust operation at Guillory’s apartment.

The undercover officer allegedly told Guillory he was outside and once he exited his apartment, Guillory was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

Officers say they found multiple bottles of Adderall and one bag of marijuana in Guillory’s truck. They also say they found two more bags of marijuana, two digital scales, and several boxes of sandwich bags inside Guillory’s apartment.

The arrest took place less than 50 yards from ULM’s campus, which is a drug-free zone.

At the time of the arrest, Guillory was enrolled in pharmacy school at ULM.

Guillory was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the following 12 charges:

  • Attempt and conspiracy (2 counts)
  • Possession with intent/distribute/manufacture of CDS-II (6 counts)
  • Distribution possession with intent manufacture of CDS-I NARCOTIC
  • Violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug-free zone (3 counts)

