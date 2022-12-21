BBB Accredited Business
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room.

The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road.

Police were originally called out to the motel for a reported suicide attempt and found an adult female dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the rooms.

Police initially classified the death as a suicide, but later determined the woman was a victim of a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released by the parish coroner following next of kin notification.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time.

