Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room.

The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road.

Police were originally called out to the motel for a reported suicide attempt and found an adult female dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the rooms.

Police initially classified the death as a suicide, but later determined the woman was a victim of a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released by the parish coroner following next of kin notification.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time.

