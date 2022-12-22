BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arctic front poised to blow through this evening

Temperatures will be tumbling tonight and winds quite gusty
Arctic front passes this evening
Arctic front passes this evening(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The long awaited Arctic blast is just hours away as the frontal passage is expected to occur later this evening setting the stage for a frigid stretch of weather into Christmas weekend.

A fine, misty drizzle has been the story through the night and into this morning. This drizzle and low hanging cloud deck should start to dissipate as the morning progresses and we may actually get some sun today. Any sun will make it feel really nice out as highs climb into the low to mid 60s.

Get ready for rapid changes this evening as the Arctic boundary moves through sending temperatures tumbling and winds turn quite gusty. Wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph are expected behind the front with a rapid 20-30 degree drop. Come first thing Friday, we’ll be waking up to widespread 20s across the entire area with some teens possible far north. Wind chills will dip into the single digits and teens.

That means you should have all protections in place by tonight. Today will be your last day to protect pets/plants/pipes/people.

Once we move into Friday, I don’t see us getting above freezing during the afternoon. Now it will still be sunny but very cold. Highs around 32 can be expected before we quickly fall back into the 20s during the evening. Multiple nights through the holiday weekend will see a Hard Freeze and the days won’t be much better with highs in the 30s.

Maybe by the middle of next week we return to a normal chill for this time of year!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Questions surround the mayor's use of the Pontalba
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment

Latest News

Bruce: Freeze precautions needed for multiple days
Bruce: The bottom drops as temps fall with freeze warnings multiple days
Friday morning's wind chills
Arctic cold just days away
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 a.m.