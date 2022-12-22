Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening.

Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.

He produced a handgun and pointed it at the store employee, demanding money from the register and the store’s safe.

The second suspect immediately entered the store behind the first, locked the store’s front door, and assisted the first suspect. This second suspect is seen on security footage wearing a gray and black camouflage pattern hoodie, red face mask, black pants with white stripes on the side, and black tennis shoes.

Both suspects arrived from behind the business and later exited on foot, running behind the building where they potentially entered a vehicle and fled the area.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Hammond Police Department or call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa.

