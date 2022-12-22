BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana’s WIC website is down

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says the state’s WIC website is down.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The state is working to get the website, www.louisianawic.org, back up and running.

In the meantime, available resources have been added to LDH’s WIC page. Families can use the site for updated links until the official site is back online.

Louisiana WIC families can still use their benefits and access two shopping apps: WIC Shopper and Bnft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Questions surround the mayor's use of the Pontalba
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment

Latest News

Hammond police search for two armed robbers
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
Hammond police search for two armed robbers
Hammond police search for two armed robbers
NOLA City Leaders have plans in place to protect residents and their homes ahead of the frigid...
NOLA City Leaders have plans in place to protect residents and their homes ahead of the frigid temps