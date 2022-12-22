BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.

Detectives say Banks was also in possession of illegal narcotics at the time of the arrest and had additional warrants from Hammond for simple battery and unauthorized entry of an uninhabited dwelling. Banks was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from St. Helena Parish and for various narcotic’s charges.

While at the same place of employment, detectives also discovered Toi Williams, 29, who was wanted by Hammond Police Department for second-degree battery, simple battery, and criminal damage to property. At the time of arrest, detectives say that they found that Williams was in possession of a stolen handgun registered in Tangipahoa Parish.

Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from Hammond and for possession of the stolen firearm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Questions surround the mayor's use of the Pontalba
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment

Latest News

Fox 8 holiday food drive
Fox 8 holiday food drive
Captain Walker Hill
BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty; funeral services announced
Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Louisiana’s WIC website is down
Hammond police search for two armed robbers
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar