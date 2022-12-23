Arctic cold has arrived and it stays through Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s here, the Arctic blast has arrived and it’s going to make for a frigid, cold stretch of weather right on through Christmas weekend.

Temperatures continue to plummet this morning with mostly all locations dipping into the 20s. That combined with wind gusts over 40 mph at times is yielding wind chills in the single digits and teens. It’s brutally cold out there and if you’re going to be out and about for any length of time, make sure you dress for this weather. Highs today may touch 32 or 33 for an hour this afternoon.

The next few nights we will need to be taking full precautions against the cold as lows will continue to fall into the 20s. I do see some signs that clouds may help just a bit overnight tonight but still, low 20s north of the lake with upper 20s on the south shore will be low enough to be concerned about pipes bursting.

Remember, pets need warm shelter too and check on your neighbor during this cold spell!

At the very least, sunny skies look to dominate the forecast for the foreseeable future even with the frigid, cold temperatures. By the mid point of next week, we will revert back to normal and the humidity/storm chances won’t be too far behind.

