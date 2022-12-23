Blustery conditions lead to extremely low Saints-Browns over/under
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nasty weather conditions for the Saints visit to the Browns are resulting in an extremely low over/under according to Caesars Sportsbook.
The Saints at Browns over/under is currently at 32 points. It’s the lowest total in 14 years.
The Black and Gold (5-9) and the Browns (6-8) kickoff at 12 p.m. on Saturday. It’s expected to be 12 degrees at noon, with a chance of snow showers.
This will be the coldest game the Saints ever play in their franchise history.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.