Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 43-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon (Dec. 23) outside a downtown New Orleans grocery store, police said.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Rouses store at 701 Baronne St. The initial 911 call was made at 4:07 p.m., according to the NOPD.

Investigators said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot multiple times while he sat in a sedan in the parking lot on the O’Keefe Avenue side of the store, near the entrance.

When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were not certain that the slain man was the intended target in the shooting.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t a surprise for me like it should be, but it just makes you afraid to go out in public to do your daily activities,” said Johnathan Baudoin, who left the store just minutes after it happened. “Thankfully I had missed it. But I feel bad for the others who were unfortunate enough to witness the whole incident.”

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

