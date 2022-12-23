BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store

By FOX 8 Staff and David Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 43-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon (Dec. 23) outside a downtown New Orleans grocery store, police said.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Rouses store at 701 Baronne St. The initial 911 call was made at 4:07 p.m., according to the NOPD.

Investigators said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot multiple times while he sat in a sedan in the parking lot on the O’Keefe Avenue side of the store, near the entrance.

When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were not certain that the slain man was the intended target in the shooting.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t a surprise for me like it should be, but it just makes you afraid to go out in public to do your daily activities,” said Johnathan Baudoin, who left the store just minutes after it happened. “Thankfully I had missed it. But I feel bad for the others who were unfortunate enough to witness the whole incident.”

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum...
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

New Orleans police said two unknown gunmen fled in this gray or silver sedan after killing a...
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
Man killed in downtown New Orleans grocery store parking lot, Friday, Dec. 23
Man killed in downtown New Orleans grocery store parking lot, Friday, Dec. 23
Dr. Eric Griggs' health tips for holiday gatherings, on Sat., Dec. 24
Dr. Eric Griggs' health tips for holiday gatherings, on Sat., Dec. 24
Tangipahoa Parish area out of power
Tangipahoa Parish area out of power
A shooting outside a grocery store kills a man in the CBD
A shooting outside a grocery store kills a man in the CBD