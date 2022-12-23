Man shot and killed at a Rouses in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead after being shot and killed at a Rouses Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 700 block of Baronne Street. The initial call was made at 4:07 p.m., according to NOPD.

Police say a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

