New Orleans interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork gets sworn in

By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in its 300-year history, the City of New Orleans has an African-American female as its police chief.

31-year veteran Michelle Woodfork was sworn in, after an emotional farewell walk for newly retired Supt Shaun Ferguson.

She is the niece of the city’s first black police superintendent, and now Michelle Woodfork has made history by becoming the first black female to serve in that post.

“I am here to fight for you, we are here for you that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do is save my city and to make it safe for citizens,” Woodfork told a packed house at Gallier Hall Thursday.

Woodfork took over the department after Shaun Ferguson took his final walk as police chief after a difficult four-year tenure as chief.

Inside Gallier Hall, Ferguson was honored for 24 years of service, with the key to the city.

“We faced and sat with families who were faced with crime. That crime showed up from every angle and we were there,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The changing of the guard ceremony was emotional and symbolic but also at times humorous.

“In case y’all haven’t heard, Shaun will start a new business in hair care products,” joked La. State Police Colonel Lamar Davis from the podium.

Ferguson laughed, and then said afterward, “It’s all about family right now we’ll see what God has planned for me. Right now I have no plans.’

as Ferguson steps away, Woodfork, who formerly served in the management services bureau, steps up to one of the biggest challenges of her life.

“She has an opportunity now, we’ve given pay raises more attention to what the needs are. The city also has the money,” said City councilmember Joe Giarrusso.

“Superintendent Ferguson laid the groundwork, we are going to continue to fight violent crime, recruit and retrain the great officers that we have,” said the new interim chief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

