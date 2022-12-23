BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescinded job offer

Warren Riley (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)
Warren Riley (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A settlement check has been issued to a former police chief who said Mayor LaToya Cantrell rescinded a job offer to him as she prepared to take office in 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox 8.

The documents showed the city paid former NOPD Supt. Warren Riley at least $75,000 as part of the settlement but the full terms were not disclosed.

Riley had sought $700,000 in damages.

Riley was the city’s top police official from September 2005 until May 2010, taking over soon after levee failures during Hurricane Katrina caused catastrophic flooding.

His suit said Cantrell had tapped him to become her administration’s director of public safety and homeland security for an annual salary of $180,000. Riley said he quit a $170,000-a-year job with FEMA when Cantrell pulled back her offer. He is now director of campus police at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.

Cantrell’s decision came after community activists harshly criticized the choice. When Riley stepped down as police chief in 2010 at the end of Mayor Ray Nagin’s last term, he left a department facing several federal investigations, including several fatal shootings after Katrina. The U.S. Justice Department later issued a harshly critical report on the police department, leading to a federal consent decree aimed at reforming policy and practices encompassing use of force, unbiased policing and other issues.

Riley resigned two years before New Orleans entered into the federal consent decree.

