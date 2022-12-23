New Orleans musician Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dies one day after 79th birthday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a revered New Orleans singer and guitarist, died Thurs., Dec. 22, according to a post from Galactic Records.

Washington celebrated his 79th birthday on Dec. 21.

One of Washington’s managers says the musician was under hospice care battling cancer.

We lost another New Orleans legend today - Walter Wolfman Washington. We are so grateful for the gifts he gave to all... Posted by Galactic on Friday, December 23, 2022

Often labeled a bluesman for his signature howl, Wolfman also played jazz and funk.

Washington was born in New Orleans and began his career as a sideman in Lee Dorsey’s band.

In the 1960s, Washington started the All Fools Band.

He joined Johnny Adams’ band in the 70s. The two played together for 20 years.

In the late 70s, Washington formed another band of his own, the Roadmasters, and toured Europe.

Washington released his first solo album in 1981 titled “Rainin’ In My Life.”

Alongside Joe Krown and Russell Batiste, the trio played regularly at Maple Leaf Bar and released live recordings from the bar in 2008 and 2014.

In a comeback of sorts, Washington released “My Future Is My Past” on Galactic Records in 2018.

“He will be greatly missed,” his label said on Facebook. “Grab your loved ones close.”

