BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans musician Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dies one day after 79th birthday

Walter "Wolfman" Washington
Walter "Wolfman" Washington(Galactic Records)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a revered New Orleans singer and guitarist, died Thurs., Dec. 22, according to a post from Galactic Records.

Washington celebrated his 79th birthday on Dec. 21.

One of Washington’s managers says the musician was under hospice care battling cancer.

We lost another New Orleans legend today - Walter Wolfman Washington. We are so grateful for the gifts he gave to all...

Posted by Galactic on Friday, December 23, 2022

Often labeled a bluesman for his signature howl, Wolfman also played jazz and funk.

Washington was born in New Orleans and began his career as a sideman in Lee Dorsey’s band.

In the 1960s, Washington started the All Fools Band.

He joined Johnny Adams’ band in the 70s. The two played together for 20 years.

In the late 70s, Washington formed another band of his own, the Roadmasters, and toured Europe.

Washington released his first solo album in 1981 titled “Rainin’ In My Life.”

Alongside Joe Krown and Russell Batiste, the trio played regularly at Maple Leaf Bar and released live recordings from the bar in 2008 and 2014.

In a comeback of sorts, Washington released “My Future Is My Past” on Galactic Records in 2018.

“He will be greatly missed,” his label said on Facebook. “Grab your loved ones close.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Questions surround the mayor's use of the Pontalba
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday,...
Tyler Perry offered his mansion to Prince Harry and Meghan, now he’s the godfather of their daughter
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp
Funk band Water Seed premieres in comic book
Funk band Water Seed premieres in comic book
Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Unc and Phew perform during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29,...
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans