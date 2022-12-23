BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Promised cold arrives tonight

Teens and low 20s Friday morning
Hard freeze temperatures in the teens and 20s Friday morning with gusty winds will make it feel...
Hard freeze temperatures in the teens and 20s Friday morning with gusty winds will make it feel like single digits for much of the area.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The well advertised cold front moves into the area Thursday night with gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph and 40 to 50 mph gusts. Friday morning low temperatures will be in the teens north and low 20s south. The combination of temperatures falling dramatically as much as 30 degrees in a short period and strong winds will lead to dangerous wind chills in the single digits and teens for much of the day on Friday. High temperatures Friday are not expected to rise much above freezing. The extreme cold last into Saturday morning with another very cold day on Christmas Eve. Winds will relax Saturday afternoon, but the cold continues with another morning of temperatures in the 20s to start Christmas Day and highs in the 30s.

