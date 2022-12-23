Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - New details are emerging regarding a shooting by a veterinarian that allegedly killed two officers in Mississippi.

WLOX reports that multiple calls were made to the Ocean Springs Police Department from the family of Amy Anderson, a veterinarian.

The family was reportedly worried for Anderson and her children.

The Ocean Springs police records show four calls and incidents about Anderson on Dec. 13 and 14. Three of the calls were made only a few hours before the deadly shooting.

The records obtained by WLOX show that Anderson’s mother called the police for a welfare concern.

The mother reportedly told police Anderson was “out of control” and that she believed Anderson was “under the influence of narcotics.”

Adding to her concern for her daughter, the mother said Anderson has a gun inside the home with her children.

A few hours after the call, police said Anderson showed up at the police department claiming a man was harassing her. The records reportedly did not give any other details.

Then, early in the morning on Dec. 14 and just four hours before the shootout with police, a family member called police and said Anderson was “wandering about [the] house convinced the mafia changed her locks.” Police later said the family member was Anderson’s child.

When officers arrived at her home a short while later, they said no one was there. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Anderson had left and checked into the Bay St. Louis Motel 6.

Around 3:35 a.m., police said Anderson asked the front desk manager of the motel to call 911.

Police said Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe arrived at the motel just minutes later and met with Anderson in her room. Authorities said Anderson’s 8-year-old daughter was also in the room along with their three dogs.

Officials said Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck.

A 40-minute conversation with officers eventually turned deadly when police said Anderson shot and killed Robin.

Police said Estorffe fired two shots in response, but Anderson also fired. Estorffe was struck in the arm and head, and Anderson took a fatal shot in the chest.

After news of the shooting broke, Anderson’s family members made another call to the police department to ask for another welfare check on Anderson and her daughter.

However, when police knocked, they said no one was at the home.

