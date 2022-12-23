Saints’ Christmas Eve game in Cleveland will be coldest played in franchise history

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tomorrow on Christmas Eve, the Saints will take on the Cleveland Browns, one week after beating the Falcons.

It will be the coldest game the Saints have ever played with an expected temperature of 12 degrees.

However, if there’s one advantage, it’s that quarterback Andy Dalton spent nearly a decade playing in conditions similar to what they will experience this weekend.

“I’ve been asked that a lot,” Dalton said. “It’s hard to remember one, I’ve played in Cleveland, played in a snow game in Cleveland in 16 degrees. In the AFC North, those games were cold at the end of the year. There’s not one that stands out though.”

Kickoff is at noon tomorrow in Cleveland.

