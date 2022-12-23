BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Questions surround the mayor's use of the Pontalba
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Warren Riley (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescined job offer
NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs www.noradsanta.org, which tracks...
NORAD: Arctic blast won't derail Santa's travels
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US