Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead.

The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.

About three hours later, police responded to another incident in New Orleans East on Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 32-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and a female victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No further information is available at this time.

An hour later, police responded to another call of a shooting in Mid City. The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other adult male was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

