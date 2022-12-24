The cold continues for Christmas weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be another frigid day out there as the Arctic high that brought this cold snap continues to sit to our north.

The good news in today’s forecast is we’ll spend a few hours above freezing by later this afternoon. Highs for your Christmas Eve will climb into the middle 30s so it’s still going to be very cold but at least not freezing cold. Those gusty winds are starting to come down which will help make it not as brutal. Some early clouds can be expected before full sun returns by afternoon.

This evening into overnight tonight, the 20s are going to make a return to a good portion of the area. That means another hard freeze is on the way so full precautions must be taken. As Santa flies into Southeast Louisiana, he will feel right at home with these frigid, cold numbers.

A noticeable warming trend begins on Christmas and beyond. Highs jump to the 40s on Christmas Day with 50s possible by early next week. I’m expecting sun to dominate the upcoming forecast before we see the Gulf muggies arrive late week. That will bring a return of the 70s but also lead to clouds and rain chances heading into New Year’s weekend.

