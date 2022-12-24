BBB Accredited Business
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man fatally shot Friday (Dec. 23) outside the Rouses grocery store on Baronne Street.(Promotional photo)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 43-year-old man shot to death Friday (Dec. 23) outside a Warehouse District grocery store was identified by family and an attorney Saturday as comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

News of Montrell’s death spread widely across social media on Friday night, though New Orleans police and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office still had not revealed the victim’s identity as of Saturday afternoon. Montrell was a popular personality on TikTok and Instagram for his entertaining “Hood History” series of videos in which he lent a humorous spin to historic locations, events and persons throughout New Orleans.

A close friend of Montrell’s told Fox 8 that the comedian had been living in Los Angeles while pursuing his entertainment career, but had returned to his hometown this week to spend Christmas with his mother in Slidell.

New Orleans police said Friday that the man struck and killed by gunfire did not appear to be the intended target of two unidentified shooting suspects who fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan. The victim was fatally shot while inside a vehicle parked at the Rouses grocery store at 701 Baronne St. around 4:07 p.m.

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Montrell’s mother Sherilyn Price said Saturday in a statement released by family attorney Juan LaFonta.

“He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

