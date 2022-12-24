BBB Accredited Business
Entergy reports 5400 customers without power in Tangipahoa Parish

Officials with Entergy Louisiana say they are ready for the artic freeze coming in a few days...
Officials with Entergy Louisiana say they are ready for the artic freeze coming in a few days to South Louisiana.(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH (WVUE) - According to Entergy, there are at least 5400 customers in Tangipahoa Parish without power.

Around 5 p.m., Entergy says there was damage at the substation in the Hammond area, impacting 7500 customers. They say crews have developed a restoration plan and are working to restore power.

Entergy tells FOX 8 that a tree fell onto electric equipment in the Hammond area.

