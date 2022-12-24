BBB Accredited Business
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24).

The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and asked the public’s help to locate it or identify its occupants.

New Orleans police said two unknown gunmen fled in this gray or silver sedan after killing a 43-year-old man in the Rouses parking lot Friday (Dec. 23) at 701 Baronne St.(Photo provided by NOPD)

Police said a 43-year-old man was killed Friday around 4:07 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rouses store at 701 Baronne St. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed by authorities.

The NOPD said Friday the victim was shot inside a vehicle and died at the scene, but that he might not have been the intended target of the two unknown gunmen.

Police on Saturday also released the photograph of a woman described as a “person of interest” in the homicide investigation. The NOPD said Dyamonique Smith “is not currently wanted,” but that detectives believe she might have information critical to their investigation and want to speak with her.

The NOPD said Dyamonique Smith is a "person of interest" in their investigation of the Dec. 23 homicide outside Rouses' Baronne Street store.(Photo provided by NOPD)

Anyone with information on the vehicle, perpetrators or Smith’s location is asked to call the NOPD’s Homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

