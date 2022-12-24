BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hard freeze conditions for Christmas Eve, but warmer weather is coming

Rain is coming later this week
Christmas forecast
Christmas forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly weather sticks around for Christmas, but Santa is bringing warmer weather this week.

Hard freeze warnings are in effect across the area for Christmas Eve through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s. Make sure to put freeze precautions in place and protect your pipes, pets, plants and people.

Christmas Day will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s. The South Shore will see freezing temperatures overnight through Monday morning, but the North Shore will have to watch for freezing mornings through Wednesday.

By the end of the week a drastic change comes around. Temperatures will be well above average in the 70s and rain chances return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum...
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 24
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 24
Christmas Weekend Forecast
The cold continues for Christmas weekend
Temps dipped down into the teens on the North Shore causing problems for at least one water...
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
Take precautions to protect pipes tonight as we will see many hours below 28 in much of the...
Nicondra: Frigid air in place through Christmas