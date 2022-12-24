Hard freeze conditions for Christmas Eve, but warmer weather is coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly weather sticks around for Christmas, but Santa is bringing warmer weather this week.

Hard freeze warnings are in effect across the area for Christmas Eve through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s. Make sure to put freeze precautions in place and protect your pipes, pets, plants and people.

Christmas Day will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s. The South Shore will see freezing temperatures overnight through Monday morning, but the North Shore will have to watch for freezing mornings through Wednesday.

By the end of the week a drastic change comes around. Temperatures will be well above average in the 70s and rain chances return.

