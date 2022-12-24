Nicondra: Frigid air in place through Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Arctic air took over Friday and temperatures for most remained just at or below the 32 degree mark even with bright sunshine. Evening temperatures quickly plummeted to the mid 20s as the sun set and the entire area is set for another 10 to 12 hours below freezing into Saturday morning. Most of that time below 28 degrees which is crucial for household plumbing. Plumbers recommend people in southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast run a trickle of water from the faucet farthest away from where their main water intake is to keep water moving through the pipes in their home.

Saturday also Christmas Eve should have plenty of sunshine, but still be very cold during the day with highs only in the mid-30s. Another hard freeze for Christmas morning Sunday with highs slightly less cold in the mid to upper 30s and Monday still cold with areas north of the lake reaching hard freeze levels in the low 20s again. Pack snacks, water, blankets and extra clothes while traveling to visit family around the region in case of a break down. Have a Merry Christmas!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.