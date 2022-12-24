BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station. (Source: KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said.

Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. Another man was shot in the head during the shootout but survived.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the three men were suspected of stealing Coleman’s car, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Surveillance video showed Coleman walking up to a Hyundai Tucson at the gas station with a man who was also carrying a weapon, according to a police detective. Police have not released the man’s name.

The video shows Coleman opening the car door with her gun raised, while the man opens another door, also with his gun raised.

Coleman opened fire and sparked the shootout, police said.

She told detectives during a recorded interview that she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back, police said.

Coleman, who has no prior criminal history, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Online court records do not name an attorney for Coleman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Questions surround the mayor's use of the Pontalba
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum...
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans

Latest News

Police said the mall was placed on lockdown Friday night because of a reported shooting.
Mall of America lockdown lifted after reported shooting
Across the metro area, people are finding ways to cope with the extreme cold weather
Coping with the cold across the metro area
Temps dipped down into the teens on the North Shore causing problems for at least one water...
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
Officials with Entergy Louisiana say they are ready for the artic freeze coming in a few days...
Entergy reports 5400 customers without power in Tangipahoa Parish