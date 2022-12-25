After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Browns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Saints stay alive in the Cleveland freeze

Not. Dead. Yet.

The Saints kept their postseason hopes alive with a total team win in the frigid Cleveland cold. It wasn’t quite a Christmas miracle, more like a nice Christmas gift. Their effort was not perfect, but in the end they were the smarter team that handled the conditions appropriately and earned their first winning streak of the season because of it.

There’s a bigger point to be made about Sunday’s win. This was a total team victory. Everyone needed to buy in given the circumstances. This was the type of win a team does not get if they’re checked out on the season. That hasn’t happened with this group. They Saints are still responding to Dennis Allen and still have a slim chance with two games remaining.

Take Two: Where the game was won

At the 4:20 mark of the second quarter, the Saints defense was toast. Deshaun Watson found Amari Cooper all alone in the back of the end zone to put the Browns up, 14-0.

There was only one problem: Cooper dropped the pass. Instead of a sure touchdown, they had to settle for a Cade York field goal.

The Saints responded with their most important drive of the day. Going against the wind, they bled just over four minutes off the clock and got a field goal right before halftime to cut the lead to 10-3.

Not only did they get the ball back to start the second half, they had the wind at their backs and took full advantage. They went nine plays, ran the ball seven times, converted to third downs and finished it off with a Taysom Hill touchdown run.

Two drives later, Daniel Sorensen, who saw his most action of the season at safety, got the one takeaway back that they needed when Alontae Taylor tipped the ball into Sorensen’s arms for the interception. Sorensen’s return set the Saints up at the Browns 15-yard line. Four plays later, at the :55 second mark of the third quarter, Alvin Kamara provided the go-ahead points.

In that span of 18:25, the Saints flipped the script to essentially win the game.

Take Three: 25-touch rule

If you watch any of our shows, listen to any of our podcasts or read any of our blogs, you know that we’ve been harping on the 25-touch rule. Whether it’s throwing, rushing or receiving, Hill and Kamara must combine for 25 touches in a game.

Against the Browns, they combined for 31 and needed every last one of them. The result speaks for itself. The team is now 5-1 on the season when these two combine for 25 touches.

The question is why did it take so long to get the ball in Hill’s hands? Hill didn’t have an answer for that after the game, and it’s something only Pete Carmichael can shed light on. Thankfully, they got him going late in the second quarter. His first two runs were 11 and 16 yards on that late second quarter field goal drive which really sparked the offense. Hill finished with nine carries for 56 yards and touchdown.

In Kamara’s case, he fought for every inch. I bring that up because I’ve been critical of his body language in some games this season. There will be no such criticism from me from this game. Kamara played like a guy that knew his team was counting on him and delivered.

Take Four: Defensive resurgence

Have you been paying attention to the Saints defense lately? They’ve been keeping opponents out of the end zone.

Their points allowed in the last four games were:

13 vs San Francisco

17 vs Tampa Bay

18 vs Atlanta

10 vs Cleveland

That’s an average of 14.5 points per game. If you go all the way back to their shutout against Las Vegas, that unit is surrendering just 15.6 points per game. That’s winning football, and in the grand scheme of things, it really is the only defensive stat that truly matters.

Their effort in Cleveland was outstanding. They keyed in on Nick Chubb and, though he had some success, held him to under four yards per carry. Cleveland ended up passing more than anyone thought, and when they did the Saints defensive backs, who were down on available players, stepped up.

Take Five: Other Observations

Bad break for Andy Dalton on his interception. It was a perfectly placed pass to Juwan Johnson, who tipped it up for Grant Delpit to pick it off. Overall, Dalton had a good day in difficult conditions.

Tough holding call on Paulson Adebo when the Saints forced an incompletion on third and long on the Browns’ final drive. The flag was very late and the actual hold was questionable at best.

Can’t say enough good things about the play of rookie Alontae Taylor. He’s fearless and constantly came up big in big situations. He saved the game on the final drive when Watson found Donovan Peoples-Jones in the back of end zone, but Taylor knocked him out of the end zone and forced him to drop the pass.

Carl Granderson had arguably his best game as a Saint. He put a nice bow on his performance with fourth down sack of Watson.

Great to see Allen give a game ball to the Saints equipment staff. The average fan has no idea how much work those guys put in on a daily basis during the season. Their effort in Cleveland was clearly appreciated.

Not sure what Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was thinking passing the ball twice on 3rd & 2 and 4th & 2 early in the fourth quarter. Chubb had gained 27 yards on his previous three carries.

