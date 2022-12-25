BBB Accredited Business
Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel this Christmas Eve

The River Parishes of Louisiana lit up the levee with the annual lighting of the bonfires.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The River Parishes of Louisiana lit up the levee with the annual lighting of the bonfires.

Whether there’s an arctic blast or not, folks in St. James Parish will make sure the levee is lit up for Papa Noel.

“Tonight is going to be a good time, last year we were in shorts, and this year I think it’s perfect bonfire weather,” says George Vicknair who put up his own bonfire this year with his family.

People from all over the world will come down to the South to see the Cajun Christmas tradition come to life.

Jill Ashe from Illinois says, “Never seen it before, never seen anything like this before.”

Greg Bresnitz from New York explains, “I heard about it, but it’s a little bit impossible to understand until you come and see it. You know, they have bonfires along the river that lights the way for Santa, and I am just thinking ‘what does that even mean’ and it’s pretty incredible to see this.”

Each year families will build their bonfires, a treasured custom passed down from generation to generation.

For the Vicknairs, they build and burn their bonfires thinking of their family.

“It’s tradition, it’s family, you know I built my first bonfire when I was 13 years old,” says Vicknair.

Vicknair and his family may not have everyone physically present for the bonfire ritual, but the memories of their loved ones burn deep in their hearts.

“So my dad did this with my Uncle George, my family did this for years. He is not with us anymore, so this is all to him,” says Alex Vicknair.

A tradition rooted in family and love that lights up the world.

