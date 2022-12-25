BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cooler start to the week before warm pattern takes over

Storm system moves through before New Years
Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly weather will linger for a few more days but a major warm up is coming

Overnight lows Monday morning will be in hard freeze criteria once again for the North Shore. South of the lake temperatures will be in the low 30s. Highs climb into the 50s through the start of the week with a bit more cloud cover. A few coastal showers are possible Monday.

By midweek temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s. A weather system will move in along with the warmer air, bringing us storm chances by the end of the week. Rain will be possible Thursday, with the highest chance for storms Friday into Saturday morning.

Storms should clear out by Saturday night for New Years Eve. A few lingering spotty showers are possible Sunday morning. Temperatures behind this system will not fall significantly, staying in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing

Latest News

Christmas Forecast
A sunny but chilly Christmas day
Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 25
Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 25
Christmas forecast
Hard freeze conditions for Christmas Eve, but warmer weather is coming
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 24
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 24