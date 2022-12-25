Cooler start to the week before warm pattern takes over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly weather will linger for a few more days but a major warm up is coming

Overnight lows Monday morning will be in hard freeze criteria once again for the North Shore. South of the lake temperatures will be in the low 30s. Highs climb into the 50s through the start of the week with a bit more cloud cover. A few coastal showers are possible Monday.

By midweek temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s. A weather system will move in along with the warmer air, bringing us storm chances by the end of the week. Rain will be possible Thursday, with the highest chance for storms Friday into Saturday morning.

Storms should clear out by Saturday night for New Years Eve. A few lingering spotty showers are possible Sunday morning. Temperatures behind this system will not fall significantly, staying in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.