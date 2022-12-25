Freezing temperatures spur boil water advisories in some locations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A handful of local government agencies have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend, as sub-freezing temperatures have caused pipe and water main breaks that reduced water pressures below system safety levels.

Customers in the following areas are warned not to consume water unless it has been brought to a rolling boil in a clean container for at least one minute:

West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish

Village of Folsom (entire village)

Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 (portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community and the Marydale subdivision in Thibodaux)

With temperatures back above freezing Sunday morning, dripping faucets can be turned off until freezing temperatures return in the overnight hours. Many communities are advising customers to conserve water and refrain from non-essential use until further notice to help prevent dangerous water pressure fluctuation while leaks are identified and repaired.

