A sunny but chilly Christmas day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Merry Christmas to all and what a beautiful but seasonably cold Christmas Day we have in store Sunday.

We are slowly climbing out of the frigid cold from the past few days, as this morning’s hard-freeze numbers aren’t as widespread. Temperatures finally will make it above 40 degrees for the afternoon high. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast, making for a nice feel in the sun but still cold.

Most areas don’t need to worry about pipes on Christmas night, as lows dip to right around freezing. We should range from the upper 20s north of the lake to around 32 on the south shore.

Moving into next week, each day will see a climb in our high temperatures. Eventually, 70s are set to return to the forecast by the end of the week. But with the return of the 70s comes the return of humidity. It looks like our next storm system will impact the area by Friday on into New Year’s Eve, which is likely to provide a good chance for storms. The exact timing of that stormy weather will come into view as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.