Suspect wanted in Hammond Walmart fire on Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Hammond Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a fire inside a Walmart in Hammond on Christmas Eve.

Around 6 p.m., Hammond Fire Department responded to a fire call inside the Walmart store in the 2700 block of W. Thomas Street.

The fire was contained to the store’s paint aisle thanks to quick-acting employees and customers who utilized fire extinguishers to put out the blaze. Despite the store being occupied by at least 500 customers and employees at the time of the fire, no one was injured and the store was evacuated safely.

The suspect was identified in surveillance photographs as a male wearing a dark gray or black hoodie sweatshirt, light-colored pants, khaki shoes, and a black beanie cap.

The Hammond Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a fire inside a Walmart in Hammond on Christmas Eve. (Hammond Fire Department)

The Hammond Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a fire inside a Walmart in Hammond on Christmas Eve. (Hammond Fire Department)

He was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored Ford F-150.

The State Fire Marshal is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts to contact Tangi Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.