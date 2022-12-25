BBB Accredited Business
Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday (Dec. 25) in Central City, New Orleans police said.
A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday (Dec. 25) in Central City, New Orleans police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.

Police signaled the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting, but did not say whether investigators had developed a suspect or motive.

The victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle, and police provided no information on the boy’s wound or condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

