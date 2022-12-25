BBB Accredited Business
Two men struck by vehicles, killed on I-10 early Christmas morning, NOPD says

Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on westbound I-10 near the Canal Street exit early Sunday (Dec. 25), the NOPD said.
Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on westbound I-10 near the Canal Street exit early Sunday (Dec. 25), the NOPD said.(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on Interstate 10 early Sunday morning (Dec. 25), New Orleans police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were struck around 1:19 a.m. on the westbound side of I-10 near the Canal Street exit, police said.

The NOPD said that, for reasons still under investigation, a Kia and Dodge Challenger were stopped in the left lane of the interstate and the two men were standing outside the vehicles.

Police said a black Honda CRV struck one of the men on the interstate and fled the scene. The hit-and-run victim was left dead at the scene.

The NOPD said another driver in a pickup truck came upon the crash scene and veered left between the Kia and the guard rail, but struck the Challenger and the second man, also killing him. The driver of the pickup truck was taken for hospital treatment in what the NOPD described as stable condition.

The driver of the pickup has not been arrested or cited “at this time,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities detective Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6290 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

