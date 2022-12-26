BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado. (KUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.

A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.

The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.

Luis Sanchez lives across the street and heard two gunshots Sunday morning. He told The Denver Post that he looked outside and saw a woman lying on the ground.

“It’s very sad,” he said.

A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado.
Police investigate shooting at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall
NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with...
Police seeking person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Devout Catholics observed Christmas Mass at St. Louis Cathedral
Devout Catholics observed Christmas Mass at St. Louis Cathedral
Families celebrated the holiday at City Park
Families celebrated the holiday at City Park