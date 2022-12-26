BBB Accredited Business
Man suspected of driving impaired arrested after passenger dies in Christmas Day crash

One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a passenger in his vehicle on Christmas Day.
One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a passenger in his vehicle on Christmas Day.(Source: MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a passenger in his vehicle on Christmas Day.

According to Louisiana State Police, Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, was driving south on Hwy. 308 near Marcello Boulevard just outside of Thibodaux at around 8 p.m. when his 2011 Mazda 3 left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

Despite being properly restrained, Mendoza’s passenger sustained fatal injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Mendoza was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

While at the hospital, troopers determined Mendoza was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested him for driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation, and not having a license.

The crash remains under investigation.

