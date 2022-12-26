NOFD battling large fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are on the scene of a large blaze Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East.

Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road.

Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the fire involved both vehicles and tires. The New Orleans Fire Department has not responded to questions about the fire.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

