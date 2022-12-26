Warmer weather ahead along with rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will begin to climb through the week.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday before launching into the 70s by Thursday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s through midweek, climbing into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.

Our next weather system makes its way into the region Thursday. A warm front will help switch wind directions from the south, warming us up, and also increase the chance to see some spotty storms.

The main line of showers and storms will move in Friday through Saturday morning. Things clear up a bit for New Years eve. A few lingering showers are possible, but more likely Sunday with residual moisture in the region.

Another weather system will enter the area at the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.