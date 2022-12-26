BBB Accredited Business
Warming trend continues through the week

Highs will be back to the 70s very soon
Temperature Trend This Week
Temperature Trend This Week(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The frigid temperatures from Christmas are now a thing of the past as we’re slowly climbing our temperatures back above-normal this week.

Lots of sun is expected today with many of you being able to enjoy that nicer feel on this holiday Monday. Highs will climb into the middle 50s with very little wind so standing in full sun, it will honestly be quite nice. Tonight there is no concern for pipe bursting temperatures so the typical pets/plants frosty precautions are all that’s needed.

Moving through the rest of this week, a climb in temperatures is expected with the 70s quickly returning to the forecast. The return of the 70s brings a return of the humidity and fog chances come late week. Not only will fog be a concern but storms as well, rain chances ramp up for Friday going into New Year’s Eve.

