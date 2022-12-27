Algiers tornado victim shares miraculous story of survival after being picked up by twister

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hospitalized Algiers woman with a terrifying tale of survival said she hopes her story can serve as a warning to others to take tornadoes seriously.

Jette Ussin, 59, said she was riding her bike to a corner store near her Tita Street residence on Dec. 14, intending to stock up on some soda with which to ride out the day’s severe weather.

Unbeknownst to Ussin, her near-death experience was just beginning when she felt some wind pulling at her bike tire.

“My bicycle wiggled, trembled. I said, ‘Lord, I hope I ain’t getting a flat,’” she recalled. “I got off the bike. When I got off the bike, (the tornado) just yanked it. The bike was gone.”

Ussin said the tornado swept the bike out from under her, also picking her up and tossing her at least three lots away.

“Rains, heavy clouds, winds blowing, people’s shelters coming off their homes,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘I’m gonna die.’ What I was thinking, ‘This is my last day on earth. This is it. This is it for me.’”

When she landed, Ussin said a black car came tumbling down toward where she was lying. The Tesla can still be seen lying upside down in the lot on Tita Street.

“I said, ‘Oh lord, Jesus, I’m going to die. I’m going to die. I don’t want to die,’” she said.

Ussin said she pulled herself out from underneath the car, her pelvis shattered and her wrist broken. As the torrential rain fell around her, she said so did electrical and gas lines.

Fortunately, Ussin said a young man was watching from a home across the street. She said he came running to help her.

“I looked up, and the rain was pouring so heavily down on my face,” Ussin said. “Between the tears and the pain and the swelling and the bleeding, I asked the young man, I said, ‘Please, son, don’t let this gas blow up on me. This gas line is sizzling.’”

Ussin credits many factors for being alive today to tell her story: The young man, the way she landed, the way the car fell to a stop. But she credits God most of all, for giving her a second chance at life.

“God has been really good to me, and I just truly thank Him for allowing me to still be here,” she said. “Whatever I have to do in my new life, I’m going to do it.”

